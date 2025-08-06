/Uttarkashi flash floods: Ancient Kalp Kedar temple buried again as rescue ops intensify in cloudburst-hit region

LOGIN
Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Aug 06, 2025, 06:45 IST | Updated: Aug 06, 2025, 06:45 IST
 The temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva and built in the Kature style similar to Kedarnath, had itself been rediscovered in 1945 after remaining buried underground for years—possibly due to a previous natural disaster.

The ancient Kalp Kedar temple in Uttarakhand's Harsil area was buried under heavy debris after a devastating flash flood hit the region on Tuesday (Aug 5), triggered by a cloudburst in the Kheer Ganga river. The temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva and built in the Kature style similar to Kedarnath, had itself been rediscovered in 1945 after remaining buried underground for years—possibly due to a previous natural disaster. Tuesday's flash flood reburied the site under layers of mud and rubble. Only the tip of the temple remains faintly visible, echoing its earlier rediscovery nearly 80 years ago. Locals recalled that the temple was located below ground level, and pilgrims had to descend a few feet to offer prayers at the sanctum, where water from the Kheer Ganga would often naturally trickle in.

