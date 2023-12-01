Uttarakhand's Silkyara-Barkot tunnel collapsed 19 to 20 times in last 5 years: Report

The whole of India was witnessing the rescue operations of 41 trapped workers in the Uttarakhand Silkyara-Barkot tunnel with bated breath. The collapse of the tunnel, which took place in Uttarkashi on November 12 culminated in the successful rescue of the entrapped individuals after 17 long days.

Reports quoting officials are now suggesting that the tunnel collapse was not an isolated incident and though what happened on Nov 12 became a sensitive issue given the lives of dozens at stake, the tunnel collapse is a recurring challenge.

During its construction, the tunnel on the Char Dham all-weather road project over the past five years has grappled with a series of collapses, labeled as 'cavities'.

Speaking about the 4.5 km-long bidirectional tunnel with a local media outlet, the director of administration and finance at the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) Anshu Manish Khalkho said that approximately "19-20 minor to medium-level collapses" occurred during the tunnel's construction.

Khalkho said, "Such incidents happen during every tunnel construction project, but we were unlucky this time that workers got trapped."

Khalkho also revealed that more collapses took place on the Barkot side compared to the Silkyara side.

Notably, a specific area within 160 to 260 meters from the Silkyara end, known as the 'red zone' or 'shear zone,' was identified as prone to collapses due to brittle rocks.

Khalkho while speaking to the media outlet also revealed that additional protective measures would be implemented to reinforce this vulnerable area.

Another official speaks in same vein

An anonymous official connected to the tunnel construction reportedly spoke on the same vein. He stated, "the tunnel had faced numerous cavity collapses due to the challenging geology of the region and significant rock deformation."

It is worth noting that Bernard Gruppe, a European company providing design services to Navayuga Engineering, the construction firm undertaking the tunnel project, had previously acknowledged that the "geological conditions (at the tunnel site) proved to be more challenging than predicted in the tender documents."

