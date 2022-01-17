Uttarakhand elections 2022: Zee News opinion poll predicts close contest

India is entering a major electoral fray in the year 2022 with elections taking place in five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur. Election Commission of India has announced dates of the polling few days ago.

Zee News has conducted an opinion poll to predict voters' mood in all these states. ‘Janta Ka Mood’ (Mood of the electorate) has been billed as the biggest opinion poll as it has received responses from over 10 lakh people from these states.

As per the opinion poll, the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand appears to be headed for a close fight between Indian PM Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposing Indian National Congress. The state is currently ruled by the BJP.

The opinion poll revealed that these were the issues people of Uttarakhand were more concerned about

Uttarakhand Opinion Poll: Most important issue

Unemployment : 23%

Land Law: 14%

Migration: 13%

Electricity/Water/Roads: 21 %

Health Care: 10%

Other issues: 9%

The unicameral Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly has 70 seats. This is how the seats are expected to be won by parties in upcoming elections

Uttarakhand Overall opinion poll

BJP: 33 seats

Congress: 35 seats

Aam Aadmi Party: 1 seat

Others: 1seat



Here is regionwise tally of seats expected as per the opinion poll.



(Expected seats)

Garhwal

BJP 22-24 ( 23)

CONG 15-17 ( 16)

AAP 0-1 ( 1)

OTH 0-1 (1)

Kumaun

BJP 9-11 (10)

CONG 18-20 (19)

AAP 0-1 (0)

OTH 0 (0)

Regionwise vote-share expected as per the opinion poll

Garhwal

BJP: 43 %

Congress: 38 %

AAP: 14 %

OTH: 5 %

Kumaun

BJP: 38 %

Congress: 42 %

AAP: 10 %

Others: 10 %

Whom do people of Uttarakhand prefer as the next chief minister?

Gharwal

Pushkar Singh Dhami (BJP): 23 %

Harish Rawat (Congress): 43 %

Anil Balooni (BJP): 17 %

Col Ajay Kothiyal ( AAP) 8%

Others: 9 %

Kumaun

Pushkar Singh Dham (BJP): 26 %

Harish Rawat (Congress): 41 %

Anil Balooni (BJP): 14 %

Col Ajay Kothiyal (AAP): 10 %