Uttarakhand elections 2022: Zee News opinion poll predicts close contest

File photo: The five states where polling for local elections will be held are Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur. Photograph:( WION )
The election in Uttarakhand throws a challenge for incumbent BJP to retain its power as opposition led by Congress seeks to wrest the control
India is entering a major electoral fray in the year 2022 with elections taking place in five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur. Election Commission of India has announced dates of the polling few days ago.
Zee News has conducted an opinion poll to predict voters' mood in all these states. ‘Janta Ka Mood’ (Mood of the electorate) has been billed as the biggest opinion poll as it has received responses from over 10 lakh people from these states.
As per the opinion poll, the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand appears to be headed for a close fight between Indian PM Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposing Indian National Congress. The state is currently ruled by the BJP.
The opinion poll revealed that these were the issues people of Uttarakhand were more concerned about
Uttarakhand Opinion Poll: Most important issue
Unemployment: 23%
Land Law: 14%
Migration: 13%
Electricity/Water/Roads: 21 %
Health Care: 10%
Other issues: 9%
The unicameral Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly has 70 seats. This is how the seats are expected to be won by parties in upcoming elections
Uttarakhand Overall opinion poll
BJP: 33 seats
Congress: 35 seats
Aam Aadmi Party: 1 seat
Others: 1seat
Here is regionwise tally of seats expected as per the opinion poll.
(Expected seats)
Garhwal
BJP 22-24 ( 23)
CONG 15-17 ( 16)
AAP 0-1 ( 1)
OTH 0-1 (1)
Kumaun
BJP 9-11 (10)
CONG 18-20 (19)
AAP 0-1 (0)
OTH 0 (0)
Regionwise vote-share expected as per the opinion poll
Garhwal
BJP: 43 %
Congress: 38 %
AAP: 14 %
OTH: 5 %
Kumaun
BJP: 38 %
Congress: 42 %
AAP: 10 %
Others: 10 %
Whom do people of Uttarakhand prefer as the next chief minister?
Gharwal
Pushkar Singh Dhami (BJP): 23 %
Harish Rawat (Congress): 43 %
Anil Balooni (BJP): 17 %
Col Ajay Kothiyal ( AAP) 8%
Others: 9 %
Kumaun
Pushkar Singh Dham (BJP): 26 %
Harish Rawat (Congress): 41 %
Anil Balooni (BJP): 14 %
Col Ajay Kothiyal (AAP): 10 %
Others: 9 %