Uttar Pradesh flood situation grim, over 600 villages affected

Heavy rains have led to worsening of the flood situation in Uttar Pradesh where over 600 villages in 16 districts have been affected.

The deluge-hit districts in the state are Ambedkarnagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Deoria, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Lakhimpur Khiri, Kushinagar, Mau, Sant Kabir Nagar and Sitapur.

Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal said the flood situation in the state is improving. Of 690 villages hit by the deluge, 299 villages are completely flooded, he said.

The Sharda River was flowing above the danger mark at Palia Kalan in Lakhimpur Kheri, while the Saryu River was flowing above the danger mark at Ayodhya, Elgin Bridge in Barabanki and Turtipar in Ballia.

The IMD in its all-India weather summary and forecast bulletin said that heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded at many places in Uttar Pradesh.

