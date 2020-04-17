US provides health assistance to India to help battle COVID-19

The United States has provided health assistance to India to help the nation fight COVID-19.

The help package amounts to nearly USD5.9 million, the US State Department said on Thursday. The amount, it said, will provide care for the affected, disseminate essential public health messages to communities and strengthen case-finding and surveillance.

The assistance will also be used to mobilise innovative financing mechanisms for emergency preparedness and response to this pandemic.

The State Department and the US Agency for International Development have now committed nearly USD508 million in emergency health, humanitarian, and economic assistance.

In South Asia, America's COVID-19 assistance has gone to Afghanistan (USD18 million), Bangladesh (USD9.6 million), Bhutan (USD500,000), Nepal (USD1.8 million), Pakistan (USD9.4 million) and Sri Lanka (USD1.3 million).

