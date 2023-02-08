US: No sanctions on India for Russian energy imports

United State officials have said that Washington is not planning to sanction India for importing energy from Russia. In a briefing with reporters, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said that "we are not looking to sanction India. Our partnership with India is one of the most consequential relationships".

The comments come even as Ukrainian lawmakers want sanctions on India for importing energy from Russia. Remember, India has substantially increased its import of Russian oil since the Ukraine conflict began in February last year.

Another US official present in the briefing, US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt said that "implementation of a global price cap on energy as an opportunity for countries like India".

Pyatt stated that India has used the "negotiating leverage" it gains from the price cap and the "fact that a large part of the global market is not accessible to Russia to secure a lower price on crude oil" which is a benefit for the Indian economy.

Both Donfried and Pyatt emphasised that New Delhi and Washington are pursuing the energy security agenda, particularly in light of Russian President Vladimir Putin's strategy of "weaponising" Russia's oil and gas resources.

On the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Pyatt said that the US and India share a "commitment to uphold the international rules-based order and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty" in the backdrop of the conflict in Europe that started last February and will mark one year later this month.

Donfried also welcomed India's support for the people of Ukraine, including the country's provision of humanitarian assistance and calls for an immediate end to Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine. She praised India's leadership role at the recent G20 summit, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for dialogue and diplomacy.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE