Upholding international law central to Indian diplomacy: Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla

India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla speaking at the 3rd Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) -India Conference said that upholding international law was central to Indian diplomacy.

"As a strong proponent of a peaceful and rules-based international legal order, it is no surprise that India supports the PCA and its mandate to resolve international disputes. The upholding of international law is central to our diplomacy and in fact our world view," He said.

The comments come even as India's neighbor China has stood out in disregarding international law, including rejecting, PCA's own verdict. China had rejected verdict of a tribunal set up under the PCA in the Philippines vs China case of 2016.

The tribunal rejected China's claim to the South China Sea based on the so-called "nine-dash line". The arbitral tribunal has been constituted under Annex. VII to the United Nations Convention on Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982 at PCA.

India on the other hand has availed the services of the Hague-based court and resolved international disputes with other countries. Well known examples include, Kishenganga Arbitration with Pakistan under the Indus Water Treaty, the Maritime Boundary delimitation with Bangladesh, and the Italian Marines Case.

"Institutions such as the Permanent Court of Arbitration have assisted us....and have played a pivotal role in ensuring that peace among nations is maintained, through a civilized and principled settlement of disputes," said the Foreign Secretary.

"Since its establishment, the PCA has handled many politically significant and interesting cases. It has become a premier institution and first choice for the resolution of international disputes involving States, State entities, Inter-Governmental Organizations as well as private entities," he added.

Permanent Court of Arbitration was established in 1899, and India became its member in 1950. In 1998, India and PCA entered into Host Country Agreement, under which PCA-administered proceedings could be conducted in India. New Delhi under its new Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) has the Secretary-General of the PCA as the appointing authority, for arbitrations under the treaty.

Present during the meet which Foreign Secretary addressed were Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, Justice Indu Malhotra, Secretary-General of Permanent Court of Arbitration Hugo Siblesz, Chairperson of the PCA-India Conference Committee Fali Nariman, India's envoy to Netherlands Venu Rajamony, and Justice Dalveer Bhandari of International Court of Justice. Justice Bhandari is the only Indian member of the International Court of Justice.