/UP sizzles under severe heatwave as Banda district hits 48.2°C, IMD issues 'red alert' for 11 districts

Uttar Pradesh is grappling with severe heatwave conditions, with Banda district in the Bundelkhand region recording the highest temperature in India for the third consecutive day at 48.2 degrees Celsius. The district had earlier registered temperatures of 47.6 degrees and 46.4 degrees Celsius on the previous two days.



The relentless heatwave has offered little respite across different parts of the state, where maximum temperatures at several locations have remained 44 and 47 degrees Celsius. Nights have also turned unusually warm, with minimum temperatures nearing 30 degrees Celsius in many cities. The extreme weather has taken a toll on animals and birds, disrupted daily life, and led to a rise in heatstroke cases.



Following the scorching heatwave in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in the state for the next two days, including Banda, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Mahoba, and Jhansi.

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IMD confirmed that temperatures in these districts of the state are likely to remain 3 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal levels. In addition, the scorching afternoon winds could result in serious health issues, especially in Bundelkhand and the southern regions of the state, where the heatwaves are considered most severe.



Mohammad Danish, senior scientist at the Meteorological Centre said, "Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail during the day in many parts of the southern part of the state and in other regions. The nights will also be unusually hot in some places, providing no relief from the day's heat.



Lucknow is also expected to face intense heat on Wednesday, with daytime temperatures likely to range between 43°C and 45°C. The state capital may see hazy sunshine accompanied by strong, hot winds during the afternoon, while nights are likely to remain uncomfortable as minimum temperatures are forecast to stay above 30°C.

Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad heat conditions

IMD has also issued a yellow alert for heat wave conditions in Delhi for the next three days. The maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to be around 43 to 45 degrees Celsius on Wednesday (May 20), while the minimum temperature is likely to remain near 28 degrees Celsius.