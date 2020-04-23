UP health officials to set camp in worst-hit 15 districts to oversee coronavirus response

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a meeting with ''COVID-19 management Team-11 on Thursday, ordered senior administrative and health officers to set up camps in all the coronavirus-hit districts. This decision has been made to make sure all the precautions are taken and containment measures are implemented in all the districts which have more than 20 cases.

The decision was taken after the chief minister held a meeting to review the coronavirus situation in the state. "He has directed to post senior administrative and health officers in each district with 20 or more coronavirus cases," said Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Awanish Awasthi.

"There are 15 such districts in the state. As officers are already there in Gautam Buddh Nagar, in the rest 14, they will be sent. These officers will have to camp there for a week and oversee the implementation of lockdown and other health-related issues," he added.

Yogi Adityanath also asked his officials to tighten the checking of vehicles being used during the transportation of essential goods. "Such vehicles should be run only with driver and helper. If anyone is found carrying passengers or misusing it, the vehicle will be seized. This is a strict warning for drivers," Awasthi said.

A health department official reported 58 new positive cases which increased the total positive cases to 1,507 in Uttar Pradesh. Agra, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Raebareli, Bijnore, Shamli and Amroha are few of the most affected areas by the virus.

Awasthi also informed that a record volume of ration has been distributed in the state through the Public Distribution System (PDS). "Currently, 53,000 fertilizer outlets, 33,000 pesticide outlets and 36,000 seed outlets are operating in the state to facilitate agricultural activities", he said. Rs 16,413 crore have been paid to cane farmers in the state.

He also assured that the state is taking care that students do not miss out their education. Till now 93,652 e-contents have been uploaded by universities and institutions, and 6.8 lakh students are taking part in online classes.