Unwelcome change: Indian groom leaves early with wedding procession, gets sued by friends. Find out how

Indian weddings seem to have become popular in recent years for being generally late. But what will happen if some people begin staying ahead of schedule? Well, truly, anything can happen as in this case where a groom has been sued by his friends for Rs 50 lakh for defamation in Indian state of Uttarakhand. The groom, Ravi, seems to have allegedly ‘ditched’ his friends, by leaving with the baarat earlier than the scheduled time on his wedding day. The groom belongs to Bahadurabad village of Haridwar district. The friends, who got left behind, took it as an insult and filed a lawsuit, media reports said. These friends are now seeking Rs 50 lakh in damages.

Not just this, one of these friends, Chandrashekhar, had also helped the groom distribute the invitation cards for the wedding. As per the card, the baarat (wedding procession) was going to leave at 5 pm. But the groom had left before time without informing his friends, who showed up later to realise that they had been ditched.

Watch WION's live TV here:

When Chandrashekhar called Ravi, the groom asked his friends to go back home as they were “late”. This infuriated Chandrashekhar, who then filed the lawsuit with the help of a lawyer.

(With inputs from agencies)