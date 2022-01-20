UNSC: India condemns Abu Dhabi attacks calling it blatant violation of International Law

India has condemned the Abu Dhabi attacks at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) calling them a "blatant violation of International Law" India also said that the attacks were 'against all civilized norms."

Two Indians died, and 2 were injured in the attack claimed by Yemen-based houthi rebels.

Indian envoy to United Nations TS Tirumurti in a "strong condemnation of the recent terror attack" in United Arab Emirates's capital, said that "Such an attack on innocent civilians and civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable." The was the first such attack by Houthis in UAE and targetted Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)'s storage facility.

The Indian envoy said that New Delhi "stands in solidarity with UAE and extends its support for an unequivocal condemnation of this attack by the Council". He highlighted that it is "important that the Council stands united in sending a clear signal against such acts of terror."

Earlier, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to UAE foreign minister about the attacks. This is for the second time Indian interests were attacked by Houthis who aimed to harm UAE.

On 3rd of January, a UAE flagged vessel was hijacked off the coast of Yemen by Houthis. 7 of the 11 crew members of the vessel were Indians. They still remain under custody of the Houthi rebels.