India: Railways Minister reveals cause behind Odisha train tragedy that claimed lives of 295

Indian Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday revealed the cause behind the horrific Odisha train accident saying that the lapses in the ‘signalling-circuit-alteration’ lead to wrong signals which caused the trains to collide in Balasore on June 2.

The Union Minister further said that the Commissioner of Railway Safety under the Ministry of Civil Aviation had completed its probe into the Balasore train accident, which killed at least 295 people.

“The rear-collision was due to the lapses in the signalling-circuit-alteration carried out at the North Signal Goomty (of the station) in the past, and during the execution of the signalling work related to replacement of Electric Lifting Barrier for level crossing gate no. 94 at the Station. These lapses resulted in wrong signalling to Train No. 12841 wherein the UP Home Signal indicated a Green aspect for run-through movement on the UP main line of the station, but the crossover connecting the UP main line to the UP loop line (crossover 17A/B) was set to the UP loop line; the wrong signalling resulted in the Train No.12841 traversing on the UP loop line, and eventual rear-collision with the Goods train (No. N/DDIP) standing there,” Vaishnaw told the Rajya Sabha.

The minister responded to the questions by Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader John Brittas and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh in Rajya Sabha on the tragedy.

He then said that the incident, which involved Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train, claimed the lives of at least 295 passengers, and severely injured 451, whereas 180 received First Aid Treatment.

“In the said accident 41 deceased persons have not yet been identified,” Vaishnaw told the Upper House.

He further added that the Departmental Inquiry Committee and the Commissioner of Railway Safety under the Ministry of Civil Aviation are the main agencies investigating the causes of different accidents.

“During the last 5 years (2018-2023), 201 accident cases were investigated by the Departmental Inquiry committee and 18 cases have been investigated by the Commission of Railway Safety,” the Union Minister said.

“As per the recommendations suggested by the different accident inquiry committees in their report, appropriate action has been taken by the Railway Administration,” Vaishnaw said.

(With inputs from agencies)





