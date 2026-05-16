/Union Minister Bandi Sanjay says ‘all are equal before law’ after his son surrenders in POCSO case

Bandi Bhageerath, son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, surrendered before the police in connection with a POCSO case after authorities issued a look-out circular against him to prevent him from leaving the country.

Reacting to the development, former Telangana BJP chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, “Today, I handed over my son Bandi Bhageerath to the police through an advocate for investigation. I have previously said that all are equal before the law. My son has consistently maintained that he has committed no wrongdoing, and I had already decided to hand him over to the police when the complaint was filed against him,” ANI quoted him as saying.

“We handed over all the evidence to the legal teams, and after examining it, they said bail would be granted in the case. That is why there was a delay in the surrender. I have full respect for the judiciary,” the Karimnagar MP added.

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The development came a day after the Telangana High Court declined to grant Bhageerath interim protection from arrest.

Justice T Madhava Devi heard the matter till nearly midnight and indicated that orders would be passed on the next vacation court day. Bhageerath’s counsel had sought interim protection from arrest until the court pronounced its order.

What is the case against Bhageerath?

The case was registered on May 8 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on a complaint filed by the mother of a 17-year-old girl.

The complainant alleged that Bhageerath was in a relationship with her daughter and had sexually harassed the minor. After the victim’s statement was recorded, police invoked stricter provisions of the POCSO Act in the case.

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Meanwhile, Bhageerath also filed a counter-complaint with the police in Karimnagar, alleging that the girl had invited him to family functions and group gatherings.

In his complaint, Bhageerath said he accompanied the family on visits to religious places as part of a group of friends, believing them to be “trustworthy”. He alleged that the girl and her parents later pressured him to marry her and demanded money after he refused.

Bhageerath further claimed that he paid Rs 50,000 to the girl’s father out of fear, but the family later demanded Rs 5 crore and threatened to file false complaints if he failed to comply. He also alleged that they threatened that the girl’s mother would die by suicide if their demands were not met.

Police subsequently registered an FIR based on Bhageerath’s complaint as well.