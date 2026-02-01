/Union Budget 2026: Sitharaman announces launch of India Semiconductor Mission 2.0. Check details

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the union budget 2026-27 in Parliament on Sunday (Feb 1) proposed to initiate semiconductor mission 2.0 for which she has set aside a fund of Rs 40,000 crore. For this the government will set up research and training centres.

"We will launch India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 and also focus on industry-led research and training centres to develop tech and skilled workforce," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her budget speech in the parliament.

Key focus areas would be:

Focus on industry-led research and training centres for semiconductors

A funding of Rs 40,000 crore to capitalise on the momentum of the semiconductor mission

Setting up of research and training centres for skilled workforce

Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will be the focus states for this mission due to their mineral availability

A scheme is envisaged to help states establish three dedicated chemical parks to boost domestic manufacturing capabilities

This was Sitharaman's ninth consecutive budget, which is a record. With this she also inches closer to presenting the maximum number of budgets (10) held in the name of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

Who has presented how many budgets?

Former finance minister Morarji Desai presented 10 budgets - between 1959 and 1969 - the maximum by any finance minister of the country.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram has also presented nine Union budgets, first one being on March 19, 1996, during the United Front government led by Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.