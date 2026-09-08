/UN 'Correct the Map' labels Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin as 'claimed lines'

The new world map endorsed under “Correct the map” resolution on September 4, shows Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin both of which India maintains are its soverign territory, as region unspecified "Indian" and "Chinese" claim lines.

The map was originally compiled on July 1 and surfaced following the adoption of the “Correct the map” resolution. The map eliminates Arunachal Pradesh's border with Nagaland, while showing the border with Assam as the “Chinese line”, and the map's Northern boundary is shown as the “Indian line”. A similar pattern appears with Aksai Chin, where the map shows the "Indian Line" to its east and a "Chinese Line" to its west.

The map also shows Jammu and Kashmir separated by a dotted line for the Line of Control between India and Pakistan. It also contains a footnote: “The dotted line represents approximately the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, agreed upon by India and Pakistan,” indicating that the final status between the two sides has not been mutually settled. No such footnotes were available for Aksai Chin and Arunachal Pradesh.

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India has voted in favour of a UN resolution titled "Correct the Map" but has drawn red lines on international boundaries. It said that any particular map must strictly adhere to its international boundaries projected in India's official territorial maps.

“India’s sovereign territory, including the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, must be depicted in accordance with India’s official map. Any inaccurate or misleading depiction is unacceptable. Our position on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is clear, consistent and non-negotiable,” said the MEA spokesperson in a statement on Sunday, September 6, after India backed the " Correct the map" resolution in the United Nations

India maintains that Aksai Chin and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are part of Indian territory. Arunachal Pradesh is already integrated with the Indian administrative system. The Government of India maintains that its official UN map must display the entire area of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas currently administered by Pakistan and China. However, it has yet to comment on the labelling of Aksai Chin and Arunachal Pradesh with “claimed lines”.