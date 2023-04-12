Ukrainian minister weighs in on what India can learn about 'difficult neighbours' from ongoing war

Ukraine's first deputy foreign minister Emine Dzhaparova referred to Pakistan and China as she said that series of events leading to Russia's invasion of Ukraine can serve as an example of how to handle "difficult neighbours".

Dzhaparova suggested that India can play a bigger role to persuade the warring nations to end the conflict as she highlighted the cooperation between Kyiv and New Delhi, and also called India a 'Vishwaguru'—home to some of the spiritual gurus.

Dzhaparova: "Ukraine really wants India to come closer to it. We had different pages in history but now Ukraine is gaining independence. We are now capable of being the subject, not the object."

Dzhaparova was speaking during the talk hosted by the Indian Council of World Affairs on "Russia's War In Ukraine: Why The World Should Care" in New Delhi on Tuesday amid Kyiv's request to the world to send humanitarian and military aid to counter Russian aggression.

Her visit became the first by a Ukrainian official to visit India ever since the Russia-Ukraine war started last year in February. She also insisted that both nations must consider deepening the relationship.

The minister said, "India is witnessing visionary changes and it may take some time for it to build new relations with Ukraine and the ties should be based on a 'pragmatic and balanced approach'".

She added: "Our president has been constantly saying that we have to fight for our rights without stepping on the rights of others. India in many ways has a lot in common with Ukraine. There is huge and untapped potential in our bilateral relations. It is only a start in our dialogue."

Dzhaparova on Ukraine's relationship with Pakistan

Dzhaparova also commented on Ukraine's relationship with Pakistan as the war-torn nation has reportedly received military equipment and other aid during the course of the war. A recent report by the Economic Times claimed that Pakistan will ship 230 defence containers this month from the Karachi Port via two vessels MV Bokram and MV Kherson.

Meanwhile, the minister said, "The relationship with Pakistan was never directed against the relationship with India. I know that there are some sensitive messages about military contracts, but let me reiterate that we had contracts since the 90s..two decades ago."

She also said that Ukraine has high expectations from India's presidency of G20 and urges to consider Kyiv's participation. She said, "Today India plays a very important role in the world. The presidency of G20 brings additional responsibility. India may take this leadership by involving Ukraine in its agenda and helping Ukraine to bring its story. People-to-people contact is the best way to communicate."

