Nirmala Sitharaman gives befitting reply on negative Western 'perception' of Muslims in India

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday gave a befitting reply to the negative Western "perception" at an event in Washington when she was asked about the alleged "violence against Muslims" in India. She said that the Muslims in India are doing much better than the Muslims living in the neighbouring nation Pakistan.

Sitharaman discussed the resilience and growth of the Indian economy at the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) where she responded to PIIE president Adam S Posen on perceptions affecting investment in India or capital flows.

Sitharaman said, "I would only say, come have a look at what's happening in India, rather than listen to perceptions being built by people who have not even visited on the ground and who produce reports." The finance minister said that she would think the "answer for that lies with those investors who are coming to India, and they've been coming".

Watch the video:

#WATCH | "Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responds to a question on 'violence against Muslims' in India and on 'negative Western perceptions' of India

#WATCH | US: "Come have a look at what's happening in India rather than listen to perceptions being built by people who have not even visited at the ground and produce reports...": Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman responds to negative Western 'perception' of India

Posen then asked Sitharaman about Western media's narrative and its reporting about Muslim minorities in India being subjected to violence, etc. To which the finance minister replied: "India has the second-largest Muslim population in the world, and that population is only growing in numbers."

She added, "If there is a perception, or if there's in reality, their lives are difficult or made difficult with the support of the state, which is what is implied in most of these write-ups, I would ask, will this happen in India in the sense, will the Muslim population be growing than what it was in 1947?”

She said that the contrast can be sharper as opposed to Pakistan, which was formed at the same time. While slamming Islamabad, she highlighted that violence prevails against Muhajirs, Shias and other minority groups in Pakistan. Meanwhile, every strand of the Muslim community is doing its business in India.

She said, "India was divided into two Pakistans. Pakistan declared itself an Islamic country but said minorities will be protected. Every minority has been dwindling in number, or decimated in Pakistan. Even some of the Muslim sects have also been decimated?"

While responding to the claims and counterclaims over law and order, she said that people have elected government in each state that takes care of the law and order situation.

The finance minister further stated that the notion that violence is happening in India against Muslims is a fallacy. She said: "It cannot be so. Each province and its police are different. They are run by the elected governments in those provinces. So, that itself tells you how these reports have no clue of the law and order systems in India?"

"To say it's all the blame of the government of India. I would like to say then, between 2014 and today, has the population dwindled, has the debts been disproportionately high in any one particular community," she added.



She further said: "I would rather invite these people who write these reports to come to India. I'll host them, let them come and travel alone to India and prove their point?"

(With inputs from agencies)

