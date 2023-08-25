UK journalist faces backlash for 'don't come for foreign aid' jibe on Chandrayaan-3 mission
Story highlights
Netizens react harshly and rightly so, to the UK-based journalist's comments on Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing.
Netizens react harshly and rightly so, to the UK-based journalist's comments on Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing.
UK-based news presenter Patrick Christys apparently congratulated India on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, followed by some cheap mockery inspired by colonial hangover. His subsequent comments on India didn’t go down well with netizens: he demanded India return the £2.3 billion of foreign aid that was provided by Britain.
He said, “I would like to congratulate India for landing on the dark side of the Moon. I would also like to now invite India to return the £2.3 billion of foreign aid money that we sent them between 2016 and 2021. We are also set to give them £57 million pounds next year and I think the British taxpayer should keep hold of that, don’t you?
trending now
"We should not be giving money to countries with a space programme. As a rule, if you can afford to fire a rocket to the dark side of the Moon, you shouldn’t be coming to us with your hand out."
Netizens thrash British journalist for his ill-informed remarks
As soon as the clip of his remarks went viral, netizens slammed him, with some demanding that Britain returns the Kohinoor which was taken from India during British rule. The clip also had comments from netizens commenting how during the British rule in India, millions of pounds were looted by the British rulers.
Here are some reactions:
Oh the jealous racist rant!😂— Anu Iyengar 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@Anu_Iyengar_) August 23, 2023
You stole more than $45 trillion from India, left the country broken and dirt poor, yet India overcame and has overtaken your economy today. What did Britain do with the $45 trillion + that they stole from India alone? NHS is in doldrums, almost…
The video, since being shared on August 24, has accumulated nearly a million views.
The journalist’s insensitive remarks has triggered an uproar online.
Spread misinformation and then whine when people call you out.— malika (@malikakas) August 23, 2023
FCDO spokesperson: “Since 2015 the UK has given no financial aid to the government of India. Most of our funding now is focused on business investments which help create new markets and jobs for the UK.”
‘Britain, give us back our $44.997 TRILLION!’— Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) August 23, 2023
Hi @PatrickChristys, @GBNEWS
Thank you for reminding about the grant. Now ‘as a rule, salute us & return $45 TRILLION you’ve looted from us’
Britain gave, as you say,
£2.3 BILLION i.e. $2.5 BILLION.
Deduct it & return the… pic.twitter.com/9lSfwpvoWn
“We understand your pain. Even after looting India’s 45T£, you are not able to achieve what India did,” posted an individual.
“So when was the last time the UK landed anything on the moon? Brexit Man is jealous!” enquired a third.
Indian entrepreneur and Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra also gave a befitting reply to the British journalist in the most subtle way possible.
He wrote on X, “Yet the most valuable possession we were robbed of was not the Kohinoor Diamond but our pride & belief in our own capabilities”.
Also Read | Flashback Friday: The rise and fall of pre-colonial India’s richest family – the Jagat Seths
Really?? The truth is that, in large part, our poverty was a result of decades of colonial rule which systematically plundered the wealth of an entire subcontinent. Yet the most valuable possession we were robbed of was not the Kohinoor Diamond but our pride & belief in our own… https://t.co/KQP40cklQZ— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 24, 2023
The Chandrayaan-3 lander touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 p.m. on August 23, propelling India to an exclusive club of four countries with successful moon missions. Most importantly, India became the first country to land on the uncharted surface and also the first country to do a soft landing on the moon.
(With inputs from agencies)
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.