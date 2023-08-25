ugc_banner

UK journalist faces backlash for 'don't come for foreign aid' jibe on Chandrayaan-3 mission

New Delhi Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Aug 25, 2023, 05:42 PM IST

As soon as the clip went viral, netizens demanded to return the Kohinoor which was taken from India during British rule. Photograph:(Twitter)

Netizens react harshly and rightly so, to the UK-based journalist's comments on Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing. 

UK-based news presenter Patrick Christys apparently congratulated India on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, followed by some cheap mockery inspired by colonial hangover. His subsequent comments on India didn’t go down well with netizens: he demanded India return the £2.3 billion of foreign aid that was provided by Britain.

He said, “I would like to congratulate India for landing on the dark side of the Moon. I would also like to now invite India to return the £2.3 billion of foreign aid money that we sent them between 2016 and 2021. We are also set to give them £57 million pounds next year and I think the British taxpayer should keep hold of that, don’t you?

"We should not be giving money to countries with a space programme. As a rule, if you can afford to fire a rocket to the dark side of the Moon, you shouldn’t be coming to us with your hand out."

Netizens thrash British journalist for his ill-informed remarks

As soon as the clip of his remarks went viral, netizens slammed him, with some demanding that Britain returns the Kohinoor which was taken from India during British rule. The clip also had comments from netizens commenting how during the British rule in India, millions of pounds were looted by the British rulers.

The video, since being shared on August 24, has accumulated nearly a million views.

The journalist’s insensitive remarks has triggered an uproar online.

“We understand your pain. Even after looting India’s 45T£, you are not able to achieve what India did,” posted an individual.

“So when was the last time the UK landed anything on the moon? Brexit Man is jealous!” enquired a third.

Indian entrepreneur and Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra also gave a befitting reply to the British journalist in the most subtle way possible.

He wrote on X, “Yet the most valuable possession we were robbed of was not the Kohinoor Diamond but our pride & belief in our own capabilities”. 

The Chandrayaan-3 lander touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 p.m. on August 23, propelling India to an exclusive club of four countries with successful moon missions. Most importantly, India became the first country to land on the uncharted surface and also the first country to do a soft landing on the moon.

