/UK investigative agency reviewing AAIB's Air India AI171 crash report publish— Here's what experts say

The India-based Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) on Sunday released a 15-page preliminary investigation report of the London-bound Air India AI171 plane crash moments after take-off from Ahmedabad last month, claiming the lives of 242 passengers. In response, the UK's Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) stated that it is in the process of reviewing its Indian counterpart's preliminary report of the tragic accident.
The publication of this preliminary report was welcomed by the UK AAIB. It has uncovered factual information in the summary, UK AAIB said in a statement. The investigation branch is also reviewing this preliminary report in detail and is in communication with AAIB India. In the statement, it has said that the release of information on the investigation rests solely with the Indian authorities under international protocols.
The report indicated that the disaster revealed fuel-control switches of the two engines moved from the "run" to the "cutoff" position, within the space of one second, leading to immediate loss of altitude. In the cockpit voice recording, one pilot is heard asking the other why he cut off the fuel. The other denied having done so.
Families in the UK who lost loved ones in the June 12 crash are calling for a structured way to be represented by experts in the official investigation. Keystone Law, representing over 20 of these families, welcomed the narrowed focus of the probe into the aircraft's fuel control switches. However, the firm pointed out that outdated legal frameworks currently prevent families from participating in the investigation.
According to a report in Business Standard, James Healy-Pratt, Aviation Partner at Keystone, said, "the families now understand there is a more defined area of investigation, but one of their bigger concerns is that they are excluded from this safety investigation."
He argued that a system should be placed allowing expert representation for those families that can feed into the combined safety work that's going on. "And let’s not forget, this aircraft is a global product,” he said, highlighting the involvement of the Indian AAIB, British AAIB, and US authorities. “Families should ideally have a voice in that process.”