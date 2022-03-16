UK foreign secretary to visit India amid Ukraine war

Amid the shadow of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, UK foreign secretary Elizabeth Truss will visit India later this month. She is the first European foreign minister to visit India since the Russian invasion, an agenda that will dominate the talks when she meets external affairs minister Dr Jaishankar.

The invasion that started on February 24 has been a major geopolitical earthquake for Europe and the world and has led to the worst refugee crisis for the continent since World War- II.

The Indian, UK foreign ministers had spoken on the crisis in Ukraine recently. In a tweet on February 24, EAM had said, "A telephonic discussion with UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz. Exchanged perspectives on the Ukrainian situation."

Amid the Russian invasion, India's external affairs minister Dr Jaishankar has been engaged with foreign ministers of Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova for the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine.

India, under "Operation Ganga" has been able to bring back 22,500 nationals home from the war-torn country.

The UK foreign secretary last visited India in October of 2021 during which she visited Mumbai. Both sides are engaged in free trade agreement talks as well.