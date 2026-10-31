/Two foreign nationals die after suspected electrocution at Bengaluru five-star hotel

Two foreign nationals died and one was injured, reportedly due to electrocution at the hotel's swimming pool in a Bengaluru's five-star hotel, Karnataka, on Friday evening (October 30). The victims have been identified as German and Slovakian nationals who died while staying at the five-star Conrad hotel in the city.



Apart from the two people who died, a US national who was a guest at the hotel and an Indian pool attendant were also hurt while trying to save them. Both of the injured were taken to Manipal Hospital for treatment and are said to be out of danger now. The German victim has been identified as Alexander Maximilian Theiss, 57, a Lufthansa Airlines crew member.



The Slovakian national who died was Juraj Horvat, 45, who worked as a project manager at IBM. Conrad Hotel’s management issued a statement saying it was saddened by what happened and that it has been assisting police with their investigation.



"We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident which occurred at Conrad Bengaluru yesterday, which led to the subsequent passing away of two guests. We offer our deepest condolences to all those impacted. The cause of the incident has not yet been established and remains subject to a comprehensive investigation by local authorities. We are offering our full support to their investigation. Our team remains available to provide all appropriate assistance to relevant authorities as their investigation continues."