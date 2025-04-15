Two sisters, aged four and five, tragically suffocated inside a car at their grandparents' house in Telangana's Rangareddy district after getting locked in the vehicle for about an hour without being noticed, according to news agency ANI.

The incident occurred in Damaragiri village in the Chevella police station limits of the Rangareddy district in Telangana.

"The deceased children were identified as Thanu Sri (4) and Abhinetri (5)", officials confirmed.

The parents of the two, Thanu Sri (4) and Abhinetri (5), had come to their grandparents' house to discuss a relative's marriage arrangements.

While the adults were engaged in conversation inside, the young girls wandered outside, opened the car door, and climbed in, going unnoticed until it was too late.

As per the information received by the police, "Children went outside and opened the car door and sat inside the vehicle unnoticed. They remained in the car for over an hour and fell unconscious due to suffocation."

"The parents took the unconscious children to the government hospital, where the doctors declared them dead," said the police.

The police stated that the incident took place in Damaragiri village, but no formal complaint has been filed so far.