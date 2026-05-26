/Twisha Sharma case: CBI alleges Giribala Singh demanded ₹2 lakh at ‘Vidai’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that former district judge Giribala Singh demanded ₹2 lakh from the family of Twisha Sharma at the time of her ‘vidai’ after her marriage to Samarth Singh in December 2025, according to the FIR registered in the case. The FIR was filed after the CBI formally took over the investigation into the mysterious death of Twisha Sharma from the Bhopal Police. The agency has registered a dowry death case and begun its probe after a team reached Bhopal.

According to the FIR registered on Monday (May 25), Twisha Sharma married Samarth Singh on December 9, 2025. The complaint alleges that Twisha was subjected to continuous mental and physical harassment over dowry demands since the marriage. Her husband, Samarth Singh and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, have both been named as accused. The FIR further states that Giribala Singh allegedly demanded ₹2 lakh from Twisha’s family during the ‘vidai’ ceremony and that the amount was paid on her insistence.

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The CBI has registered the case under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. The agency is investigating allegations related to dowry death, harassment, conspiracy and other possible offences.

What is the case?

Twisha Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Her family accused her husband, a lawyer, and her mother-in-law, a former district judge, of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. The Singh family has denied the allegations and claimed that Twisha suffered from drug addiction. Samarth Singh, who had allegedly been absconding since Twisha’s death, was arrested last week after evading authorities for 10 days. Amid mounting public outrage over the case, the Madhya Pradesh government handed over the investigation to the CBI.