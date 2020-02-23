Trump retweets morphed 'Baahubali' video, says looking forward to being with 'great friends' 

United States President Donald Trump is no stranger to breaking the internet and he has done it again, ahead of his India visit.

The president retweeted an edited video of himself as popular Indian movie character Bahubali -- which literally translates to 'a man of impeccable strength'.

In the clip shared by unverified Twitter account Sol, POTUS' face was superimposed on that of the protagonist of the movie played by actor Prabhas.

Trump captioned the video with the line -- "looking forward to being with my great friends in India"

Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA! https://t.co/1jdk3AW6fG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

The US President will reach Gujarat's Ahmedabad by noon on Monday and is slated to address a mammoth crowd of more than 100,000 people which is expected to turn up for an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was addressed by the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston in September last year.

The President is also likely to visit the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati.

Later in the day he will arrive in New Delhi and is expected to hold talks. On Tuesday morning, the US President will first receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan as per protocol.

