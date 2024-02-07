TRIGGER WARNING: Mother of 2-year-old raped, burned with hot dal in Delhi, says police

Trigger warning: Some readers may find details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A 30-year-old woman and mother of a two-year-old daughter, who came to Delhi from Darjeeling in January on a lookout for a job, was allegedly raped multiple times by a man on the pretext of marriage, said the police officers on Tuesday (Feb 6).



The victim had befriended the man online and was raped by him at his flat in Neb Sarai in south Delhi.



According to the police, when the woman confronted the accused on February 1, the 28-year-old man attacked her with kitchen utensils and poured hot dal (lentils) on her to torture the victim as the woman's daughter watched.

The officers claimed that the suspect had been arrested by them, who they identified as Paras Shahi. The accused was originally from Uttarakhand.



The police officers said that the victim had suffered burn injuries on her face and neck, as well as other injuries on her limbs and back, and had been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.



Speaking to the media about the matter, Deputy Commissioner Of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said, “We took prompt action and arrested the accused. The two knew each other for 5-6 months. We are investigating the matter.”

Police files FIR against accused

The police stated that the woman was looking for a job and had separated from her husband a few years back.



Nearly six months ago, she met Paras – who is a chef at a Delhi-based restaurant – on the social media platform, and the accused allegedly offered to help her “settle” in the national capital.



After this, the woman came to New Delhi along with her daughter around January 15 and began living at his Neb Sarai flat, said the police.



“The accused promised the woman he would get her a job as a caretaker or cook, but started raping her on the pretext of marriage. Last Thursday (February 1), he again raped her. When she confronted him about marriage, he refused and assaulted her with kitchen utensils,” said a senior police officer.

Watch: UK police investigate first case of gang 'rape' in metaverse “As the woman started screaming for help, the accused picked up a metal pot with a daal in it and poured it on her. The accused again hit her and locked her in the room,” said the police officer, speaking to media outlets.



Meanwhile, another police officer said that the woman was locked in the room for five hours with her child.



“She managed to find the landlord’s number and called him for help. The landlord then arrived at the flat and helped her out,” the second officer said.



On the basis of her complaint, the police filed a first information report against Paras under sections of assault and rape at the Neb Sarai police station.