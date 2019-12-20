Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR as 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Hindu Kush

As per reports, an earthquake of 6.3 magnitudes hit Hindu Kush today, sending tremors and quake shocks across northern India, parts of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Tremors were felt across Delhi/NCR and in parts of North India on Friday. Shocks were also felt in parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Earthquake tremors felt across the national capital around 5.15 pm on Friday evening.

Last month, an earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck Nepal on November 19.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 7:30 pm (local time), was located at a shallow depth of 14 kilometres, about 87 kilometres northwest of Dailekh district, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Tremors were also felt in parts of Delhi-NCR.