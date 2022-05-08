Top LeT commander from Pak among two terrorists gunned down in encounter in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Police have killed two terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in an encounter in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Police officers said that top the Pakistani LeT terrorist commander Haider was among the terrorists killed in the encounter and called it a big success.

Both were involved in the recent killings of civilians and police personnel.

The police were acting on specific information on the presence of terrorists in the Cheyan Devsar area of Kulgam, following which the police and army jointly launched a cordon and search operation.

“In the ensuing encounter, 2 terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT, including a Pakistani terrorist commander Haider, were killed and their bodies have been retrieved from the site of encounter. The other killed terrorist has been identified as Shahbaz Shah of Kulgam,” said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir.

The police found arms and ammunition including, an AK-56 rifle with four Magazines, a Pistol, a UBGL grenade launcher, and ID Cards from the site of the encounter.

As per police records, deceased Haider was active for more than two years in North Kashmir and had recently shifted his base to South Kashmir.

He was involved in several terror crimes, civilian atrocities and various killings, including that of police personnel Mohammad Sultan and constable Fayaz Ahmad on November 10, 2021, at Gulshan Chowk, Bandipora.

Besides, he was also involved in an attack on a police party near Nishat Park Bandipora on February 11 this year, in which special police officer Zubair Ahmad was killed while four personnel were injured.

“The other killed terrorist Shahbaz Shah was a hybrid terrorist and was involved in the killing of a civilian Satish Kumar Singh on April 13 this year at Kakran area of Kulgam” Kumar said.