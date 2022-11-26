'Together Forever': Indian lesbian couple Noora and Adhila pose as 'brides' in a photoshoot. Take a look!

Ever since India's Supreme Court decriminalised gay sex in 2018 after decades-long legal battles, the awareness about the community has increased but the members still face stigma and a barrier to getting acceptance.

The same is the story of Adhila Nasarin and Fathima Noora, a couple who later made headlines this year when a Kerala court brought the two together after their families separated them.

This time, the duo posed as brides for a wedding picture session under a canopy by the sea, where they exchanged rings and rose garlands wearing beautiful lehengas.

The cheerful moment comes after, both Nasarin and Noora filed a court petition against the opposition faced.

Noora, 23, posted a picture on Facebook. The post read, "ACHIEVEMENT UNLOCKED: TOGETHER FOREVER."

Both met in high school and came close. They stayed in touch via video calls and chats as their families live in different areas of Kerala.

In a telephonic interview with BBC Nasarin said, "We just tried the photoshoot because we thought the idea was interesting." She added that they both aren't married yet, but took a part in such a photo shoot. She said that at some point they both liked to be.

The couple claims they are still threatened with separation from Noora's family.

Same-sex unions are not recognised by Indian law, while the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court are now debating legalisation petitions. However, the Kerala High Court have permitted Noora and Nasarin to be together but they are not entitled to any rights or advantages that a married couple does.

Nasarin though said frustratingly that wherever they go, they had to use their father's name or husband's name. She said, "We were at a hospital recently and had to give our fathers names. It was frustrating."

Both are relying on one another and LGBTQ+ organisations like Vanaja Collective to help them get together because their families and communities are not supporting them. The support groups are giving advice to complete their studies and find a job.

They claimed that their families still think that their relationship is a phase and similar remarks appear on their social media profiles.

