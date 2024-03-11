'TMC full of rapists, real and reel': BJP slams TMC for nominating veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has directed its criticism towards the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for nominating veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha as its candidate from Asansol in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP's IT cell head, Amit Malviya, took to social media to express disapproval, throwing light on Sinha's reel-life depiction and drawing parallels with real-life incidents of criminal behaviour within the TMC ranks.

"Meet Shatrughan Sinha, TMC’s candidate from Asansol. TMC rank is full of rapists, both in real (likes of Shahjahan Sheikh) and reel life," Malviya said in a post on X while sharing an old clip from Sinha's film.

“Surprised Mamata Banerjee didn’t ask Shatrughan Sinha to join her on the eve of International Women’s Day for the sham women empowerment march,” he added.

Malviya's remarks were scathing, as he linked TMC's choice of Sinha with allegations of criminality within the party. By referencing a past film clip featuring Sinha, Malviya insinuated that the TMC's candidate was emblematic of the party's alleged tolerance of criminal behavior, both on-screen and off.

Echoing Malviya's sentiments, BJP state secretary Priyanka Tibrewal further criticised the TMC's candidate selection process. Tibrewal drew parallels between TMC's "real and reel-life heroes," stressing on the party's alleged affinity for people associated with criminal activities.

What's the controversy surrounding Shatrughan Sinha's candidacy?

The controversy surrounding Shatrughan Sinha's candidacy arose after Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh withdrew his nomination as the BJP candidate for the Asansol seat.

Singh's withdrawal came amidst criticism from the TMC regarding the perceived vulgarity in some of his songs, which were alleged to show women in a derogatory manner. Although Singh did not specify the reason for his withdrawal, the TMC's objections likely played a role in his decision.

Also watch | India: Kerala tops India's female passport issue chart Shatrughan Sinha responded to the developments by calling the situation as an internal matter within the BJP. While acknowledging awareness of Pawan Singh as a fellow artist, Sinha distanced himself from any personal acquaintance with him.

"I don't know him (Singh) personally very well. But heard he is a singer, an artist and some of my acquaintances know him," the veteran actor said.