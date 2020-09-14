Till there is no medicine, no laxity: PM Modi ahead of Monsoon Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in the Parliament for monsoon session, and spoke to mediapersons present at the Parliament and said that, "this Parliament also has a special responsibility, especially in this session."

In his remarks to media before the commencement of Parliament's monsoon session, PM Modi said, "Jab tak dawai nahi tab tak koi dhilai nahi (no laxity till there is a medicine). We want that a vaccine be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, our scientists succeed and we succeed in bringing everyone out of this problem."

With the COVID pandemic continuing to spread across the country, the prime minister observed that the session is taking place under special circumstances and asserted that MPs have chosen the path of duty.

He referred to the host of changes, including staggered timings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and the decision to run them on weekends too, brought to the running of this session due to the COVID crisis, and said MPs have welcomed them.

Everybody has to follow guidelines and precautions about which they have been informed, Modi said.

He expressed hope that a vaccine is available soon, and people are helped out of this global crisis.

(With inputs from agencies)