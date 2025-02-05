In an incident of alleged racism, three Indian orgin students of South Africa was critically injured and taken to hospital on Tuesday.

Centenary Secondary School in Asherville issued an urgent notice to parents, informing them classes would be dismissed at 9.30am due to “circumstances that have arisen”.

Videos circulating on social media showed pupils attacking one another outside the school while neighbours filmed the incident.

Parents of the injured students allege this is an act of what they "plain racism."

"This was purely a racial attack. How can it not be? My son was beaten and kicked mercilessly by his own classmate for no fault of his. He was not even involved in the initial fight that took place inside the school," a mother of one of the injured student told WION.

She added that her son is in a critical state with fractures on his head, nose and his eyes are badly impacted.

"I am traumatised. I havent slept whole night because my son is not doing well. They may take him for a surgery today," she added.

One of the security at Drk Tactival, security company that was at the scene on Tuesday said that there were multiple security company and police on the scene but the fight was in various groups so they got overwhelmed.

However he did claim that Indian students were getting pulled and getting beat up.

"So the school had a racial altercation on the inside that turned violent which resulted in the principal phoning the department and getting the school closed and to let kids out at 9:30 .. bravo kids then took the matter outside hitting indian kids whoever they saw they hit seriously hurting three of them and injuring many others. Three kids taken to hospital stabbed and many had been beaten and bricked badly," he told WION on a telephone call.

The mother of one of the injured student also said that even after 24 hours had passed, the school had not got in touch with them but said confirmed that case has been opened with the police now.

"I am surprised, my child is critical but the school has not called even once. My sons teacher called him and sent me a message but besides that nothing from school. I think the school governing body must deal with this," she added.

On Wednesday, parents are likely to assemble at the school to get to the bottom of the incident.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has launched an investigation on what transpired at school and what actually caused the fight.