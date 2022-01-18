Three Indian Navy personnel killed in explosion onboard INS Ranvir

An explosion onboard the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Ranvir at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Tuesday killed three Indian Navy personnel, according to an official statement.

Several more were hurt in the incident at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, according to available information.

The servicemen who were injured are being treated at the local naval hospital.

According to reports, the explosion occurred in an internal compartment of the cruiser.

The ship's crew quickly responded and brought the situation under control.There has been no serious material damage reported.





According to Navy sources, the battleship was on a cross-coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command and was expected to return to base port soon.

In an unfortunate incident today at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, three naval personnel succumbed to injuries caused by an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir, the Indian Navy's statement noted.

The ship's crew responded immediately and quickly brought the situation under control, it said. No major material damage has been reported, it added.

"INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since November 2021 and was due to return to base port shortly," it mentioned.

