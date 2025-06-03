/Three Indian nationals missing in Iran rescued from hostage takers by Tehran police

The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi shared on Tuesday that the three missing Indian citizens have been located and freed by Tehran police. Local media in Iran reported that police found the three Indian men who had gone missing in Iran and released them.

The kidnapping of the three Indian men was reported to Tehran police on May 1.



The Iranian embassy in India said on May 29 that it was investigating the fate of three Indian nationals who had gone missing in Tehran a month before.

The three men, from the northwestern Indian state of Punjab, had stopped in Iran on May 1 on their way to Australia. A local travel company had promised them lucrative jobs in Australia.

The Tehran-based Tasnim news agency said that the three men had been freed in a police operation against the hostage takers in Varamin in south Tehran.



India had been in constant touch with Iran after the three Indian nationals were reported missing in that country.

The three men were reported as missing by their relatives and reports suggested that they men had been sent to Iran by people allegedly involved in human trafficking.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had told a weekly media briefing earlier that efforts are underway to trace the Indian nationals.

“The three Indian nationals who had landed there some time back, they are missing. We are in touch with Iranian authorities for locating them, for their safety and security and for their eventual return home...We are receiving good cooperation from the Iranian side and we are also in touch with the families,” he said.



The Iranian embassy in New Delhi had said, “Given the nature of this incident, Indian citizens are strongly advised not to be deceived by the promises of unauthorised individuals or illegal Indian agencies offering travel to other countries.”