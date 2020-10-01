Three Indian army men killed, five injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K

Two Indian army solider have been killed in action during an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Naugam sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district while four others have been inured who are being evacuated to an army facility.

Earlier, Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control in Krishna Ghati Sector in Poonch district of Jammu region, killing a solider while another was injured.

In the morning, army said that "Pakistan fired mortars and other weapons while a befitting response is being given."

Three Indian army soldiers have been killed so far since last night in Pakistan's provocation. Before the snow sets in, Pakistan usually tries to push more terrorists to the Indian side because passes and tracks usually used by them get covered and closed.

In the past, Indian army has said that Pakistan violates ceasefire to provide cover to the infiltrators but their alertness have resulted in successfully soiling of these attempts.

(With inputs from agencies)