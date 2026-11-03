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Three BSF jawans assaulted by smugglers in Tripura, CM Saha orders action

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Nov 03, 2026, 10:00 IST | Updated: Nov 03, 2026, 10:00 IST
Three BSF jawans assaulted by smugglers in Tripura, CM Saha orders action

BSF personnel accompanied by a dog squad keep vigil along the India-Bangladesh border in Lankamura, Agartala, on August 14, 2026. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Tripura CM Manik Saha has condemned the assault on three BSF jawans by alleged smugglers in Ashabari and directed authorities to take strict action against those responsible.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha condemned the assault on three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel by a group of alleged smugglers in the Ashabari area of Boxanagar. He directed the concerned authorities to take strict action against those involved.

The incident took place on Monday morning, November 2, when the BSF personnel were allegedly attacked by a group of miscreants. According to ANI, the attackers also reportedly attempted to snatch firearms from the injured jawans and vandalised a government vehicle, triggering tension in the locality.

Manik Saha condemns attack

Reacting to the incident, Saha expressed concern over the assault and said violence against security personnel was unacceptable.

Writing on X, the Chief Minister said, “I strongly condemn the brutal assault on our brave BSF personnel at Ashabari by a group of miscreants. Such acts of violence against our security forces are completely unacceptable and deserve unequivocal condemnation. Any attack on our security personnel is a matter of grave concern and must be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law."

He further directed the authorities to take swift action against those responsible and ensure justice.

“Concerned authorities are directed to take swift and stringent action against those responsible and ensure that justice is delivered. Our security personnel deserve the utmost respect and protection," Saha said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

About the Author

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Driven by a deep interest in international politics and geo-economics, Ajaypal Choudhary writes on and analyses a wide range of subjects from geopolitics and the global economy to ...Read More

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