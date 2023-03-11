Three arrested in India’s Delhi for harassing Japanese woman on Holi

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested three men who were found harassing and groping a 22-year-old Japanese woman on the pretext of smearing colours on her during the Holi festival in the national capital.

“Three persons, including one juvenile, have been apprehended and questioned. They have confessed their involvement in the incident as seen in the video. They all are residents of a nearby area of Paharganj,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said, according to PTI news agency.

All of them were apprehended after the police took suo motu action. However, further legal action will be decided on merits and in accordance with the complaint by the girl, if any, police said added.

A senior police officer said that neither the girl nor the Japanese officials made any complaint, adding that the police acted after netzines expressed outrage.

Police said they have taken the notice of the video and were verifying whether it is of a recent incident or an old one.

The police’s response came after a video went viral that purportedly showed a group of men applying colour on the foreigner, who was visibly uncomfortable.

For those who were against the #BHARATMATRIMONY Holi campaign. A Japanese tourist in India. Imagine your sister, mother or wife being treated like this in another county? Maybe you will understand then. pic.twitter.com/VribIpXBab — Ram Subramanian (@iramsubramanian) March 10, 2023 ×

It also showed one of the men smashing an egg on her head. According to the police, the video was shot in an area of Paharganj here.

The girl, who was staying at Paharganj, departed to Bangladesh on Friday, police said. "The girl has tweeted that she has reached Bangladesh and is mentally and physically fit," police said in a statement.

Earlier, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal had issued a notice to Delhi Police to examine the video and arrest the perpetrators.

"Very disturbing videos getting viral on social media showing sexual harassment with foreign nationals on Holi! I am issuing notice to Delhi Police to examine these videos and arrest the perpetrators! Completely shameful behaviour!" Maliwal tweeted on Friday.

The National Commission for Women, too, took the notice of the video and asked Delhi Police to register an FIR in the matter.

