This Indian tycoon gave away $750mn, lives phone-free. Here's why

R Thyagarajan, a financial maverick, has created a legacy unlike any other.

His Shriram Group, a multibillion-dollar conglomerate in India, has prospered by providing credit to low-income individuals, a sector that many financial institutions worldwide struggled to navigate.

In an exclusive interview with Bloomberg News, Thyagarajan shared his journey and vision.

Revolutionising lending

Thyagarajan's vision led him to create the Shriram Group, which extends credit to India's underserved population, allowing them access to trucks, tractors, and other essential vehicles.

This approach defied the conventional wisdom that lending to people without established credit histories or regular incomes is inherently risky.

He has built a conglomerate spanning various industries, employing over 108,000 people and achieving remarkable success, with its flagship firm's shares surging over 35 per cent this year alone.

Describing himself as "a bit of a leftist," Thyagarajan's approach to business is driven by his desire to alleviate the struggles of those facing challenges.

Also watch | Adani mulls selling stake in wilmar joint venture: Reports

He believes in offering affordable alternatives to the punitive rates faced by the unbanked, proving that lending to the poor can be both safe and profitable. This approach has inspired other companies to rethink their lending practices and reduce borrowing costs, creating a positive impact on the industry.

Thyagarajan's path has been unconventional in an industry rife with ethical quandaries and volatility. From his origins in a privileged farming family to his analytical mindset cultivated through mathematical studies, he entered the world of finance with a unique perspective.

His decades-long journey led to the creation of Shriram Chits, which evolved into a group of over 30 companies and changed the landscape of lending in India.

A humble pursuit of simplicity

Amidst his financial achievements, Thyagarajan remains grounded in simple pursuits.

He drives a modest car and refrains from owning a distracting mobile phone. His leisure time is dedicated to classical music and reading business magazines, reflecting his philosophy of leading a life of purpose and meaning.

R Thyagarajan's journey is a testament to his unique approach to finance, social responsibility, and the unwavering pursuit of a meaningful life.