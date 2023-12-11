This Indian city reported the highest number of acid attacks against women in 2022

In 2022, Bengaluru took an alarming lead in acid attacks against women, recording the highest number of cases in the country, as per the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

The city's police documented six acid attack cases, positioning Bengaluru at the forefront among the 19 metropolitan cities listed.

Acid attacks across metropolitan cities

Delhi secured the second position with seven reported acid attack incidents in 2022, while Ahmedabad followed closely at the third spot with five cases, according to the NCRB data.

Analysing the national scenario, Delhi reported seven attempted acid attacks, with Bengaluru registering three such cases last year. Hyderabad and Ahmedabad each reported two attempted acid attacks in 2022.

Acid attacks in Bengaluru

One of the prominent acid attack cases in Bengaluru involved a 24-year-old M. Com graduate who fell victim to an attack on April 28.

The assailant, who had been stalking the victim for years, approached her with a marriage proposal. When she declined, he resorted to the horrific act of splashing acid on her.

The perpetrator was arrested in May, hiding in a Tiruvannamalai Ashram disguised as a "Swami." In a positive turn of events, the victim was offered a job on a contract basis by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office in June 2023.

Also watch | BJP reworks social equations in choice of Chief Ministers before 2024 elections On June 10, 2022, another distressing acid attack case unfolded in Bengaluru. In this instance, a man allegedly threw acid on the face of his female friend after she rejected his marriage proposal.