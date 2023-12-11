LIVE TV
ugc_banner

This Indian city reported the highest number of acid attacks against women in 2022

Bengaluru, India Edited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Dec 11, 2023, 10:13 PM IST
main img

Bengaluru police documented six acid attack cases, positioning the city at the forefront among the 19 metropolitan cities listed. Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

 

Bengaluru led in acid attacks against women in 2022, recording the highest cases nationally. Delhi and Ahmedabad followed. 

In 2022, Bengaluru took an alarming lead in acid attacks against women, recording the highest number of cases in the country, as per the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

The city's police documented six acid attack cases, positioning Bengaluru at the forefront among the 19 metropolitan cities listed.

Acid attacks across metropolitan cities

trending now

Delhi secured the second position with seven reported acid attack incidents in 2022, while Ahmedabad followed closely at the third spot with five cases, according to the NCRB data.

Analysing the national scenario, Delhi reported seven attempted acid attacks, with Bengaluru registering three such cases last year. Hyderabad and Ahmedabad each reported two attempted acid attacks in 2022.

Acid attacks in Bengaluru

One of the prominent acid attack cases in Bengaluru involved a 24-year-old M. Com graduate who fell victim to an attack on April 28.

The assailant, who had been stalking the victim for years, approached her with a marriage proposal. When she declined, he resorted to the horrific act of splashing acid on her.

The perpetrator was arrested in May, hiding in a Tiruvannamalai Ashram disguised as a "Swami." In a positive turn of events, the victim was offered a job on a contract basis by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office in June 2023.

Also watch | BJP reworks social equations in choice of Chief Ministers before 2024 elections

On June 10, 2022, another distressing acid attack case unfolded in Bengaluru. In this instance, a man allegedly threw acid on the face of his female friend after she rejected his marriage proposal.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She's passionate about data-driven stories and in-depth explainers.

RELATED

Explained: Indian students, workers to be affected by visa rules in Australia, UK, and Canada. Here's why

Who is Mohan Yadav? Here's all you need to know about Madhya Pradesh's new chief minister

India: Former MP Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court against her expulsion from parliament