Who is Mohan Yadav? Here's all you need to know about Madhya Pradesh's new chief minister

MP CM Mohan Yadav: On Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party picked Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh in a meeting of party members and elected BJP MLAs of MP. The meeting occurred in the presence of the three central observers, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, OBC Morcha Head K Laxman and Secretary Asha Lakra.

Mohan Yadav will succeed the four-time Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, fondly called "mama" in the state, who held the seat for 18 years. Yadav was the minister for higher education in Shivraj Singh Chauhan's government in MP.

The decision came after the BJP picked Vishnu Deo Sai as Chhattisgarh's new chief minister.

Here's everything you need to know about Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh's new chief minister.

Mohan Yadav's Political Career

Mohan Yadav, 58, is a three-time winning candidate from the Ujjain Dakshin seat. He has zero criminal cases pending against him, nor has he been convicted in the past. According to his electoral affidavit, Yadav has 12-bore guns and a revolver. Under profession, he has mentioned agriculture and business.

Mohan Yadav's career began with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). In 1984, he took on the responsibility of the ABVP Nagara Mantri in Ujjain.

Mohan Yadav's political career kicked off in the 2013 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2013 when he won the seat from the Ujjain South assembly constituency. Since then, his number of votes has seen a consistent rise. He received 73,108 votes in 2013, 78,178 in 2018, and 95,699 in 2023. In the latest elections, he retained his seat by defeating Congress candidate Chetan Premnarayan Yadav by over 13,000 votes. After his victory, he wrote on X, "My victory with more than 13,000 votes is dedicated with full humility to every person in my area, every dear sister, every godlike worker of BJP and the organization of BJP. Thank you, thank you, gratitude to everyone for your immense affection, immense love and blessings."

Mohan Yadav is a close associate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders. He's also a prominent leader of the OBCs, who account for 48 per cent of the state's total population.

Mohan Yadav Education & Personal Life

Mohan Yadav has received these degrees from Vikram University in Ujjain: Bachelor of Science, LLB, Master of Arts, Master of Business Administration, and Doctorate of Philosophy.

He was born on 25 March 1965 to Punam Chand Yadav. He's married to Seema Yadav, and they have a son together.