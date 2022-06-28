This guy rejected Amazon, Google for mega pay package at Facebook

Bisakh Mondal, a student from Jadavpur University in West Bengal state of India has earned a job at Facebook. While considering his options, he rejected lucrative offers from Amazon and Google.

"I will join Facebook in September. Before accepting this job, I got offers from Google and Amazon. I thought choosing Facebook would be the best as the pay package offered by them was high," Mondal told India Today. He is fourth year student of Computer Science and Engineering at Jadavpur University.

"I got the job offer on Tuesday night. In the past two years during the Covid-19 pandemic, I got the opportunity to do internships at several organisations and gather knowledge outside my curriculum studies. This has helped me crack the interviews," he said as quoted by Indian Express.

Mondal is due to join at Facebook in September.

Calling every success story a 'rags to riches' tale is perhaps cliched but in case of Mondal, this holds true. He comes from a family with modest means. His mother is an Aanganwadi worker. She has been quoted in media reports as saying that she was proud of her son. She added that he had always been a 'meritorious' student.

Jadavpur University said that this was first time since the pandemic that students have got a large number of international offers.

Mondal has been offered Rs 1.8 crore (more than 200,000 USD) per annum.

