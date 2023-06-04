Things bigger than politics when...: S Jaishankar's veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in US

India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday (June 3) took a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi over his comments in the United States earlier this week. Addressing Indian-Americans in Santa Clara, Gandhi, the leader of the opposition Congress party called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a specimen and attacked his government's policies on various issues.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Modi, Gandhi said, "I think if you sat Modi ji down next to god Modi ji would start explaining to god how the universe works. And god would get confused that what have I created.” The Congress leader's remarks on Modi were criticised by many ministers and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Jaishankar's veiled dig at Gandhi On being asked about Rahul Gandhi's remarks, EAM Jaishankar said that there were sometimes things bigger than politics when one steps outside the country.

"There are sometimes, things bigger than politics & when you step outside the country, that is important to remember...I differ with them but how I counter it, I would like to go home and do it. Watch me when I get back," Jaishankar said at a diaspora event in Cape Town after attending the meeting of BRICS foreign ministers, the news agency ANI reported. #WATCH | There are things "bigger than politics" when you go abroad, says India's EAM @DrSJaishankar, days after Congress leader #RahulGandhi repeatedly attacked Indian PM Narendra Modi and his government during his visit to the US#SJaishankar #NarendraModi



Courtesy: ANI pic.twitter.com/GvlmKIfrsP — WION (@WIONews) June 4, 2023 × Jaishankar added that he could talk for himself and did not do politics while travelling abroad. "I'm perfectly prepared to argue and argue very vigorously at home. Okay, so you will never find me wanting in that regard," he said.

The EAM further pointed out that even a democratic culture has a collective responsibility. "There is a national interest there is a collective image. There are sometimes things bigger than politics and when you step outside the country, I think that's important to remember," he said.

"So I might differ strongly with someone. I could say to you, I differ with them. But how I counter it, I would like to go back home and do it. And watch me when I get back," he added. 'India no longer lumbering around at relatively slow pace' During Saturday's Cape Town event, Jaishankar also said that India was no longer lumbering around at a relatively slow pace and lauded the scale of change taking place in the country.

"When it comes to digital, I can assert with a great deal of confidence, that I see practices (and) efficiencies in India which I don't see even if I go to Europe and North America," Jaishankar said.

"When we speak about the pace of transformation of these nine years, is really something that I think the Indian community abroad, the non-residents abroad and I would say even the friends and well-wishers of India abroad need to understand is something very powerful and very big that is going on," he added.

The EAM also highlighted the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in its nine years in office through policy reforms and actions in various areas to raise the self-reliance of the citizens.

"A self-reliant India is not a protectionist India that is closing itself to the world. It is an India that is actually making more in India but making more for the world and making more with the world."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE