/Tejas pilot killed in Dubai air show crash identified as Wing Commander Namansh Syal

The Indian Air Force pilot who was killed in the HAL-made Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA Mk-1) crashed during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show has been identified as Wing Commander Namansh Syal. He hailed from Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. State's chief minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, posted on X.

“The news of the demise of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district's brave son Namansh Syal Ji in the Tejas aircraft accident at the Dubai Air Show is extremely heartbreaking and heart-rending. The nation has lost a brave, dutiful, and courageous pilot,” he wrote.

The Indian Air Force aircraft went down while performing an aerial display before a large crowd on Friday (21 Nov), afternoon. At the time, it was unclear whether the pilot had ejected.

Later, the Indian Air Force (IAF), in a statement, confirmed the incident, adding that the pilot succumbed to fatal injuries during the crash.

“An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. Indian Air Force deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident”, the IAF said in a statement on social media platform X.

The manufacturer of the aircraft state state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), in a statement, said “HAL is deeply saddened by the loss of the courageous IAF pilot during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show. HAL expresses its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family”.