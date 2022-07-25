Teenager gets USD 40k job offer after winning competition, but he won't join

A talented student from India has been offered a package of more than USD 40,000 a year. But he is not likely to take it up. For those who don't know, the pay packet amounts to more than 3 million Indian rupees. The precocious talent does not want more money. Then why is he not accepting the offer? Read on

Vedant Devkate, a student from Indian city of Nagpur was offered this pay packet after he beat thousands of web developers across the world to win a coding competition. After his triumph, a US-based company, Infolinks, sent him an offer letter. Vedant wrote a 2066-line code to create a website. Videos can be uploaded and viewed on animeeditor.com, the website Vedant created. Users can also blog and chat. One can also create chat bots.

Vedant, who beat a thousand coders across the world is not even 15 years old.

Vedant's father is an electrical engineer while his mother is a Computer Science professor. Like every other teen, Vedant likes to use smartphones, laptops and other digital devices.

Worried that he was too engrossed in playing video games, his mother thought of teaching him coding. However, after initial training from his mother, it was his effort that sharpened his coding skills.

Vedant searched online for coding courses and completed 24 of them.

One day, when he was browsing Instagram, he stumbled upon the coding competition and decided to enter the fray. There were more than a thousand participants from across the world.

The family was stunned when Infolinks sent an offer letter via e-mail. They even thought that it was a fake offer. But when Vedant's teacher did some verification, it turned out that the offer was indeed genuine.

Vedant can not take up the job offer as he is still a minor, but the company, surely surprised by the teenager's precocious talent has now said that a job will be waiting for him whenever he completes his education.

