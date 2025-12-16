/Tata Group steps up investment in UP’s clean energy, EV and industrial sectors

Uttar Pradesh’s clean energy and industrial growth push is gaining pace, with key advances in power generation, renewable energy, electric mobility and infrastructure reviewed during discussions between the Hon’ble Chief Minister and Tata Group leadership.

Active projects include the 1,900 MW Bara thermal power plant in Prayagraj, operating in a 360×3 configuration, which remains a cornerstone of the State’s power stability and industrial energy requirements. The Group also confirmed the development of two 50 MW solar power plants in Bundelkhand and Prayagraj, strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s renewable energy capacity.

In parallel, rooftop solar solutions are being scaled across 50 of the State’s 75 districts, supporting decentralised clean energy adoption and resilience. Construction is underway for four to five new Tata buildings in Noida, targeted for phased completion by December 2026, reinforcing Noida’s position as a major corporate and commercial hub.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In line with Uttar Pradesh’s EV subsidy policy, discussions covered Tata Sons’ intent to expand its vehicle manufacturing footprint in the State, including the exploration of dedicated electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities in Uttar Pradesh. The engagement also reviewed opportunities related to the introduction of new EV models, electric bus deployment and broader EV ecosystem development.

Continued alignment with Uttar Pradesh’s defence manufacturing ecosystem was reaffirmed, particularly across key nodes, supporting manufacturing depth, technology capability and industrial diversification.