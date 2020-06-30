Tamil Nadu's higher education minister tests positive for coronavirus

Tamil Nadu's Higher Education Minister KP Anbazhagan has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to a private hospital.

Anbazhagan is part of COVID-19 control team and oversees control measures in North Chennai.

With 18,522 people testing positive for COVID-19 in a single day, India's case count reached 5, 66,840 on Tuesday while the death toll rose to 16,893 with 418 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of active cases stands at 2, 15,125, while 3, 34,821 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, according to the updated data at 8 am.

More than 10.4 million people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19, while more than 5.69 million have recovered, and 508,804 have died.

Country-wise, the United States remains the worst-hit country with 2,681,778 cases and 128,777 deaths. It is followed by Brazil (1,370,488 cases, deaths 58,385), Russia (641,156 cases, 9,166 deaths), and India (567,536 cases, 16,904 deaths).

(With inputs from agencies)