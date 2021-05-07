Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin signs five orders on poll promises, COVID-19 relief on day 1

In his first move as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin has signed five orders that are aimed at fulfilling some of his poll promises and COVID-19 relief measures.

As per the government, at the cost of INR 4153.39 cr to the state exchequer, INR 2,000 would be provided in the month of May as COVID-19 relief for rice-card holders, which covers about 2.07cr families. This is the first installment of the COVID-19 4000 aid that was announced as a poll promise.

In another measure announced to fulfill a poll promise, Aavin, the state-run milk producers union, has been asked to slash prices of milk by INR3 per liter in their retail outlets. This will be effective from May 16, 2021.

Stalin has also implemented free travel (without tickets) for all women including those pursuing higher education, working in government-run and also in ordinary buses. The government would pay INR 1,200cr to the State Transport Corporation as a subsidy.

The state government would bear the costs of treatment for COVID-19 patients incurred in private hospitals under the Chief Minster’s Healthcare scheme.

He has also signaled the formation of a new department headed by an IAS officer to solve the issues faced by the people. Stalin had collected grievances from people across the state during his tours and assured people of resolving them within 100 days of coming to power. This initiative would be called “Chief Minister in your Constituency”.

COVID-19 is expected to be the major challenge for the newly sworn-in administration, as experts predict that handling the situation over the next two months would be crucial for Tamil Nadu.

After being sworn in at the Raj Bhavan by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Stalin headed for his late father and former Chief Minister M.Karunanidhi’s residence in Gopalapuram to pay his respects. He turned emotional and was consoled by his sister Selvi. at Raj Bhavan during the oath-taking. Stalin’s wife, Durga, too, turned emotional on hearing her husband saying "I Muthuvel Karunanidhi…." while being the administered Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy.