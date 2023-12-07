Taking painkiller Meftal callously? Indian government says it can cause adverse reactions

The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) has issued a drug safety alert regarding the Meftal painkiller, saying the pill has adverse reactions associated with its constituent, mefenamic acid. The alert specifically mentions the risk of drug reactions with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS) syndrome.

Meftal, containing mefenamic acid, is commonly prescribed for various conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, dysmenorrhoea, mild to moderate pain, inflammation, fever, and dental pain.

DRESS syndrome is a severe allergic reaction linked to certain medications, with symptoms such as skin rash, fever, and lymphadenopathy appearing between two and eight weeks after drug intake.

"Healthcare professionals, patients/consumers are advised to closely monitor the possibility of the above adverse drug reaction (ADR) associated with the use of the suspected drug," according to the alert, issued on November 30.

What's the cautionary advice?

Healthcare professionals and patients are strongly advised to closely monitor the possibility of the mentioned adverse drug reaction associated with Meftal usage.

Also watch | Gravitas Plus: Unlocking the power of Traditional Medicine "If such a reaction is encountered, people should report the matter to the national coordination centre of the PvPI under the commission by filing a form on the website - www.ipc.gov.in - or through android mobile app ADR PvPI and PvPI helpline number 1800-180-3024," the release stated.

The IPC urges vigilance for symptoms indicative of DRESS syndrome. In case such reactions are observed, individuals are encouraged to promptly report the matter to the national coordination centre of the PvPI. Reporting can be done through the IPC's official website (www.ipc.gov.in), the android mobile app ADR PvPI, or the PvPI helpline number 1800-180-3024.