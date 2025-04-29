Tensions between India and Pakistan have taken a new turn after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir killed at least 27 people on April 22. The relations between the two nations have even deteriorated.

India has accused Pakistan of the terror attack and have taken strict actions against the nation. Both countries are currently on alert as the situation remains strained.

Amid the ongoing tense relations between the two countries, let's rewind back to how India protected its historical monuments during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

At that time, India was concerned that Pakistan's air force might target cultural landmarks to harm public morale during the 1971 war.

What was the measure?

To protect the heritage monument, India took a precautionary measure to camouflage the Taj Mahal.

The Indian administration camouflaged the Taj Mahal to shield it from Pakistan's potential aerial attacks.

One of the wonders of the world, Taj Mahal was draped in a massive green cloth to help in camouflage with its surroundings. Also, the lights around the white marble mausoleum were switched off and security was intensified during the night.

Moreover, similar precautions were also taken at other Indian heritage monuments including Red Fort, Qutub Minar and Jaisalmer Fort.

In some of the cases, dummy structures were constructed or camouflage techniques were used to reduce radar visibility and evade detection.

The efforts by the Indian government was lauded by the local resident. Majorly, the people of Agra showed exceptional cooperation, recognising the Taj Mahal not just as a monument, but as a symbol of India’s identity.

