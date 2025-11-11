/Surgical strike on terror: Authorities thwarted multiple terror plots before Delhi blast

A day before the massive explosion near Lal Quila in Delhi on Monday (November 11, 2025), two major terror attacks were averted. One attack was prevented by Jammu and Kashmir Police in Faridabad near Delhi, and another by Gujarat Police's Anti-Terror Squad in Hyderabad. All the arrested individuals from Hyderabad and Faridabad were medical professionals.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had conducted a multi-state operation, uncovering approximately 3,000 kg of materials used to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the past 15 days, arresting seven individuals. A Srinagar-based police spokesperson revealed that the terror module was linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

“The investigation has revealed a white-collar terror ecosystem involving radicalised professionals and students in contact with foreign handlers operating from Pakistan and other countries,” the spokesperson said, the Hindu reported.

Surgical strike on terror in multiple places before Delhi blast

In a separate raid in Faridabad, Haryana, authorities also seized 358 kg of flammable substances, possibly ammonium nitrate, along with various ammunition. In addition, the Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested three individuals with chemicals and weapons in a big anti-terror operation, revealing that they were planning to carry out terrorist activities across the country.

The key accused, Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed from Telangana's Hyderabad, found his home turned into a laboratory to manufacture ricin, a highly toxic chemical, to carry out large-scale terror activities. Other arrested individuals include Azad Suleman Sheikh and Mohammad Suhail Salim Khan, both from Uttar Pradesh and Ahmedabad.

The Gujarat ATS revealed that they were planning to carry out terrorist activities across the country. ATS also disclosed that the trio reportedly planned to extract ricin and use it to contaminate public water sources and temple prasad (food offerings) in Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow.

Meanwhile, the presence of ricin in the Delhi blast has also been revealed. Following all the details and leads, it shows that the blast in Delhi can be interconnected. However, officials have not yet confirmed all the links as the probe into the incident is still ongoing.