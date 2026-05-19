/'Menace of dog bites...': Supreme Court refuses to change order on removing stray dogs - What it said

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday (May 19) dismissed a bunch of applications seeking modifications to its directions issued in November last year on stray dogs. In that order, the court had directed authorities to pick up stray dogs from public places such as hospitals, bus stands, schools and railway stations.

The court had also said that the dogs must not be released back to the same place after vaccination or sterilisation. The Court also dismissed applications challenging the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India. A bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice NV Anjaria had heard the matter.

Also Read: SC reserves order on pleas challenging removal of Delhi NCR stray dogs

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What the Supreme Court said?

Live Law reported that the dismissal of the applications mean that the stray dogs picked up by authorities from the premises of public places must be confined to shelters. In the latest order, the Court referred to reports about "deeply disturbing incidents" of dog attacks against children. "The menace of dog bites has extended to public places of critical areas including airports and residential areas," the Court noted, after referring to various news reports. The Court said that the problem had a "staggering dimension" and the "continued recurring of such incidents" reflected a deficiency in implementation of the directions. The Court directed that erring officials, who fail to carry out the directions, will be liable to contempt and disciplinary action.

What was last year's order?