/'Menace of dog bites...': Supreme Court refuses to change order on removing stray dogs - What it said

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday (May 19) dismissed a bunch of applications seeking modifications to its directions issued in November last year on stray dogs. In that order, the court had directed authorities to pick up stray dogs from public places such as hospitals, bus stands, schools and railway stations.
The court had also said that the dogs must not be released back to the same place after vaccination or sterilisation. The Court also dismissed applications challenging the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India. A bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice NV Anjaria had heard the matter.
What the Supreme Court said?
Live Law reported that the dismissal of the applications mean that the stray dogs picked up by authorities from the premises of public places must be confined to shelters. In the latest order, the Court referred to reports about "deeply disturbing incidents" of dog attacks against children. "The menace of dog bites has extended to public places of critical areas including airports and residential areas," the Court noted, after referring to various news reports. The Court said that the problem had a "staggering dimension" and the "continued recurring of such incidents" reflected a deficiency in implementation of the directions. The Court directed that erring officials, who fail to carry out the directions, will be liable to contempt and disciplinary action.
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What was last year's order?
On August 11, a two-judge bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan issued directions for the shifting of all stray dogs from the National Capital Territory of Delhi to dog shelters with immediate effect. The bench observed that cases of dog bites have risen to an "extremely grim" situation. The bench warned of strict action against an individual or organisation in case of any kind of obstruction in the relocation drive that might also prompt the court to initiate contempt proceedings. On November 7, 2025, as an interim measure, the Court directed States and the NHAI to remove stray animals from highways and institutional areas like hospitals, schools and educational institutions across the country. It also ordered fencing of government and private educational and health institutions within eight weeks to prevent stray dog bites, and directed that dogs picked up from such institutional areas should not be released back into the same premises.